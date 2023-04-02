LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest collegiate business pitch competition was held at the Frazier History Museum.
The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs held KY Pitch, which featured 16 teams of future innovators and business leaders who competed for tens of thousands of dollars in funding.
The teams fielded questions from a panel of judges to win up to $40,000 in prize money to help fund the winning enterprises. The student-led teams pitched a variety of ideas to judges.
"My business is Farm Transition Academy and it's an LLC and it is a group of three people passionate about farmers and making them reach more sustainable ways of farming," said Kennedy Little, a sophomore at Morehead State University.
"Simulation 777 is a multi-media franchise centered around an animated sci-fi television series," said Jared Thompson, a sophomore at Morehead State University. "Upon successfully launching season one, we will begin to introduce various other products and services to ensure sustained growth."
Governor's School for Entrepreneurs celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
