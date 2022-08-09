JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school.
The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
The purchase is contingent on the price being no greater than the average of two real estate appraisals and a change in re-zoning status for a school.
This decision comes just a few weeks after plans to purchase a different piece of land next to the golf course fell through. There, the district wanted to relocate Parkview Middle School to over 20 acres of land zoned for residential use.
Similar to the new property of interest, the purchase of that land was contingent on Jeffersonville City Council approving a change to its zoning status, which they voted against.
