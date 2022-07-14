JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will host a community meeting on Thursday night to discuss where a new middle school will be built.
Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent, said the district would like to build a new school for Parkview Middle School.
The district will host a rezoning request informational meeting at 6 p.m. and the area for consideration is at 3616 and 3618 Utica-Sellersburg Road.
This project could be in addition to an already proposed project to rebuild 2 GCCS elementary schools, without raising the tax rate.
The elementary school project would create larger buildings at Wilson Elementary and Jonathan Jennings Elementary, allowing the space to merge Pleasant Ridge and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools to the two new buildings.
