CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools hopes to rebuild two of its existing elementary schools while keeping its tax rate the same.
GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district had its oldest schools assessed and there would be millions of dollars going into renovations, but the cost to rebuild from the ground up is similar.
"We feel good about what we're trying to accomplish here and think it's the right thing to do and it's good use of tax payer dollars," Laughner said.
Right now, Pleasant Ridge Elementary has students preschool through second grade only. Jonathan Jennings Elementary has the remaining grades, third through fifth.
The new project would create larger buildings at Wilson Elementary and Jonathan Jennings Elementary, allowing the space to merge Pleasant Ridge and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools to the two new buildings.
Laughner said the class sizes would not increase though, because there'd be the same teacher to student ratio.
He said Thomas Jefferson Elementary is about 70 years old, Wilson Elementary is about 60 years old and Jonathan Jennings Elementary is about 60 years old, so remodeling makes sense.
"It's time to address these buildings," Laughner said.
The school board's plan allows the tax rate to stay the same at $1.10, which Laughner said is on par with Indiana's state average.
Monday night, the school board held a public hearing to allow questions or comments from the public on the project.
Four people came to speak, including Jonathan Jennings' principal — all were in favor of the plan.
"We expect our students to maintain passing grades, our facilities should likewise receive passing grades," one man said.
Todd Paxton is a dad to one elementary aged child and one middle schooler. He said the basic needs at the buildings aren't up to speed.
"There's complaints of sewer odors, heating and air just can't keep up with today's climate. We've got old windows, old insulation," Paxton said. "It's counterproductive to keep remodeling, we should just build new."
He added that more space for more students is inevitable based on the last couple of years.
"Building a new building will help bring more families to Charlestown," he said. "We've had a magnificent growth over the last several years. It's not slowing down. So I think it's just going to help our community continue to improve and get stronger."
The school board can be opposed, but the its financial team said public opposition would legally trigger a tax rate increase even if the project proceeds.
The school board will hold its second public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. followed by its regularly scheduled board meeting where it will vote on the project.
