LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County was awarded $10.4 million to support its public education programming, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Beshear presented the funding that will support career and technical education, tourism and 11 local nonprofits.
In Grayson County, I awarded $10.4 million to support students, nonprofits and tourism marketing to help this community continue to thrive for generations. Awards like these show what's possible when we work together to make a difference for our Kentucky families. pic.twitter.com/OCkgThRVDN— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 20, 2023
Grayson County Public Schools received $10 million for its career and technical education at Grayson County Technology Center. According to a news release, the funding will support a renovation to its entire existing facility, including interior renovations, reconfiguration of program spaces, accessibility upgrades, new equipment and more. There will also be a new administration office.
"My administration will always put education first, and that includes helping our students discover technical fields where they can get hands-on experience, serve others and find great jobs that can support a family," Beshear said.
Along with the educational funding, Grayson County Tourism Commission was awarded $75,580. The City of Leitchfield Tourism and Convention Commission received $25,193 for travel marketing and promotion.
"Leitchfield Tourism can utilize this funding to participate in advertising campaigns that we would not normally be able to and reach markets that we have been unable to reach in the past," said Ilsa Johnson, executive director of the Leitchfield Tourism and Convention Commission. "The decline brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic left most of us in the industry feeling unsure of the future."
The funding was part of the $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a news release.
Beshear also presented $392,992 from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund to 11 local nonprofits, including:
- $80,399 for the Grayson County Alliance
- $60,346.87 for St. Anthony’s Parish of Peonia, Kentucky
- $55,814.46 for St. Paul’s Parish of St. Paul, Kentucky
- $45,640.30 for St. Joseph’s Parish of Leitchfield, Kentucky
- $44,465.20 for St. Augustine’s Parish of Grayson Springs, Kentucky
- $36,581.11 for St. Benedict’s Parish of Wax, Kentucky
- $24,709.55 for St. Elizabeth’s Parish of Clarkson, Kentucky
- $22,902.00 for Tri-County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
- $19,320.00 for the Grayson County Ministerial Association (GCMA)
- $2,099.43 for The Salvation Army, Grayson County
- $714.59 for Friends of Rough River Lake Inc.
