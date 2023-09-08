LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next year's freshman class at Central Hardin High School may go to class somewhere else.
The district is renovating the school building part of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar project.
Next year's construction will focus on classrooms, and district leaders said moving incoming freshman, faculty and staff off campus would speed up the work.
"This construction phase will obviously cause the most noticeable adjustments," CHHS Principal Tim Isaacs said in a news release on the district's website. "The area with the largest number of classrooms will close during Phase II. For the short term, we'll have less classroom space. Placing the approximate 400 students at a different site will alleviate a great deal of overcrowding and allow the construction crews to move faster. Obviously, this is not normal. But, when all of this is finished, we will have one of the most dynamic, versatile and opportunistic high schools in Kentucky. I'm excited for the many future generations of CHHS students. They will have an absolutely spectacular building in the not-too-distant future."
The school district is considering using the former Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Elizabethtown or the former East Hardin Middle School in Glendale. A definitive decision has not been made.
The school board wants feedback from families through a form on its website. To submit your thoughts, click here.
