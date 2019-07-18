WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Point Independent school district will remain open for the next school year.
The district has just one school, but in early July, school leaders warned that it may have to shut down and merge with Hardin County.
Officials cited low test scores and a lack of students and teachers.
But school board chairman Eddie Moore tells WDRB the district has hired enough teachers to begin the school year on August 20, as scheduled.
Ohio River flooding in 1997 forced a lot of residents to move away, which reduced the number of students from the school.
West Point is its own independent district of about 146 students.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.