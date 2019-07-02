WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The start of the school year may be the last thing on the minds of students now, but it’s the biggest thing some West Point parents are concerned about.
Parents filled the West Point School library Tuesday night as the threat of school closing became closer to a reality. Low state test scores because of a lack of students, need for more teachers and a state audit are all part of the issue.
River flooding in 1997 forced a lot of residents to move away, which took several of the students away from the school.
West Point is its own independent district of 146 students and could merge with Hardin County Schools. The school has three options: stay as it is, become state-assisted or be state-managed.
“The school needs to stay, because it’s close. It’s here. This is a small town. What else do these kids have?” said Tabitha Reid, who went to the school and has children in the district.
Her biggest concern is the transportation and the distance to the closest possible school.
“If they get bused somewhere, that takes away a lot of opportunity for clubs, activities, after-school programs, anything like that,” she said.
Another big reality to a possible merger is the short timeline.
West Point’s first day would be Aug. 20. Hardin County Schools start Aug. 5. A merger would have to be decided in the next couple weeks to prevent West Point students from being two weeks behind.
The district has met with the state’s education commission to explore all options. West Point still needs a minimum of three teachers to fill open positions, all in the next five weeks.
“We are ultimately in favor for what is best for our children,” School Board Chairman Eddie Moore said.
Some students are also speaking out over their concerns with the closing of their school.
“I want it to stay, because it’s the only school down here, and people down here like that school,” sixth-grader Trenton Haye said. “Some kids down here — they might not want to go to Meade County or Radcliff like if that school had shut down.”
The district will have another audit later this month when it will be decided if the school stays open or is merged.
