LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is encouraging motorists to drive cautiously around school buses.
According to ISP, a survey last April focused on school bus stop arm violations reported more than 2,000 daily incidents of violations. ISP called that number "unacceptable" and asks drivers to ensure children's safety.
When a school bus is stopped or stopping with red lights flashing and its arm extended, motorists approaching the bus in either direction of a two-lane road are required to stop. When motorists are approaching a bus from any direction on a multiple lane highway where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of travel, motorists are required to stop.
If motorists are on a highway that is divided by a barrier like a concrete wall or median, the drivers are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction of the bus.
U.S. Department of Transportation reported more than 100 people die each year in school-transportation-related crashes. 1,125 people died from 2011 to 2020 in similar crashes.
