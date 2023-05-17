LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative by a southern Indiana sheriff's office is ensuring children are safe on school buses.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office has implemented a program that protects children who ride the school bus at Silver Creek School Corporation, Borden Henryville School Corporation and Greater Clark County Schools.
Since April, patrol officers from the sheriff's office have been following school buses to observe and enforce stop arm violations. The initiative is focused on protecting children in unincorporated areas of Clark County.
The sheriff's office said closely monitoring for stop arm violations could prevent incidents that put children's lives at risk.
"The dedication of our deputies to this effort is unwavering, and we firmly believe that together, we can make a real difference in protecting our community's most vulnerable members," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
On Wednesday morning, Captain Brad Jones with the Clark County Sheriff's Office was on the street closely following buses on their regular Indiana routes. He said those routes take them on rural Indiana roads that can be long and winding.
"I mean, look at that spot," he pointed. "It's on a hill and a curve."
"It's way different than a standard bus stop by far," he added. "They're hilly -- up and down -- and some of these driveways are in terrible spots."
Jones knows the routes and the kids well.
"These next kids always bring their dog," he said.
Protection for Indiana school bus routes changed after a 2018 incident near Indianapolis, when three siblings were trying to cross a rural road to board the bus. That's when a driver hit and killed them.
Jones says after that, the sheriff's office received a state grant so deputies could follow school buses on their routes and stop drivers from speeding past stopped school buses.
"It's actually arrestable," Jones said. "But every person that runs a stop arm, their issue to take it, it's theirs. It's a ticket every single time there's no warrant."
It's a program the sheriff's office decided to continue after resounding community support.
"We don't want any kid to get hurt ever," Jones said.
Kari Kahafer, the director of transportation for the district, said the patrols are making a difference.
"We think it's fantastic," she said. "We welcome it."
She said it has not only cut down on vehicles passing stopped school buses, but also gives students a greater sense of security.
"And the kids actually now are enjoying having the police officers behind them," she said. "They know what it is. They know what to expect. So that's great as well."
The school year is about to end, but Jones said the program will be back next school year.
"People do not run the school bus arm every day -- and it is surprising when they do -- but that's what we're there for," Jones said.
Fortunately on Wednesday morning, all of the cars on Jones' route stopped or pulled over for the school buses he was following.
"Stop at all stop signs -- especially ones where they're a school bus affixed to it," Jones said.
