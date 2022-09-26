LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools students are now published writers after their work appeared in the Sunday edition of The New York Times.
Molly Hall's fourth-grade class at Johnsontown Road Elementary School worked virtually with editors at the newspaper for two days, with the end result in Sunday's newspaper.
The students said having their work published made them "pumped and excited," "because not a lot of people get to do this kind of stuff."
The students were studying how to identify the difference in an opinion piece and a news reporting piece. Then, the students each wrote their own unique opinion piece, including everything from the importance of family to the need to help the homeless.
"I think it has emphasized for my students the significance of writing, the importance of sharing their opinion, making them feel like their voice is important and their voice should be heard," Hall said.
The New York Times reaches out to JCPS in August, looking for participants in a learning project.
