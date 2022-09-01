LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen JCPS bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as the district continues to deal with a shortage of drivers.
Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard.
A total of 16 routes were delayed Thursday, impacting the following schools:
- Carrithers Middle School
- Seneca High
- Jeffersontown High
- Westport High
- Ballard High
- Kammerer Middle School
- Stuart Academy
- Male High
- Doss High
- Jefferson County Traditional Middle (JCTMS)
- Goldsmith Elementary
- Klondike Elementary
- Johnsontown Elementary
- Trunnell Elementary
In a written statement JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said they usually have "unexpected" delays every morning when drivers call out sick or are unable to make it in for any reason.
On Monday a total of 29 routes had unexpected delays, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays for the week.
