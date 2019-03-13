LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is closed Thursday after about one-third of its teachers called out.
The district said it has to close for the sixth time in two weeks because it does not have enough substitutes to cover all the classes.
Teachers have been calling out sick in order to head to Frankfort to protest several bills.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers say the two bills teachers are worried about, House Bill 205 and House Bill 525, will not be rolled into any other bill or passed this session.
In addition to multiple Bus Stop Café routes tomorrow (Thursday, March 14), more than a dozen JCPS schools are opening from 12 to 2 p.m. for any child under 18 to receive free lunch. Times and locations are below:
• Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street
• Brandeis Elementary, 2817 W. Kentucky Street
• California Community Center
• Carter Elementary, 3600 Bohne Avenue
• Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Lane
• Coral Ridge Elementary, 10608 National Turnpike
• Crums Lane Elementary, 3212 South Crums Lane
• Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street
• Jacob Elementary, 3701 East Wheatmore Drive
• Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue
• Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Lane
• Maupin Elementary, 1312 Catalpa Street
• Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Parkway
• Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
• St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane
• Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane
• Western Middle School for the Arts, 2201 W. Main Street
• Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Road
JCPS Bus Stop Café Routes for March 14, 2019
• Holiday Park, 11 - 11:30 a.m.
• Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
• Ramser Court Apts., 12:45 - 1:30 p.m.
• Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.
• Derby Estates, 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
• Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m. - noon
• Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
• Partridge Pointe Apts., 1 - 1:30 p.m.
