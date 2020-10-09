LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of families are still waiting to find out if Jefferson County Public Schools will finish the year with in-person or online classes.
A decision could come as early as next week.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spent several hours Friday afternoon passing out yard signs and greeting parents outside the VanHoose Education Center. His passion for the students and schools he serves was on display.
"Thank you very much for your support," Pollio said to one parent.
Pollio hopes the yard signs will help win support for a proposed tax hike on the November ballot. The money would generate millions of dollars and help support students and improve schools.
Meanwhile, there's another hot topic demanding a vote, but it's not on the ballot: Should students return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic or continue with virtual learning?
"If they decide to come back, they decide to come back," JCPS parent Christopher Byrd said. "I plan on keeping my child in the virtual classroom."
Ask more than one parent to weigh in on the in-person vs. virtual classes debate, and you have good chances of getting conflicting answers.
Shawntate Aaron has a 10-year-old and a high school senior. She said, "I will let both of them come back. It's no problem."
In a recent survey of 33,743 households the district conducted, 20,823 — or 61.7% — were in favor of returning to in-person learning. On the other hand, 12,920 of respondents — or 38.3% — preferred virtual classrooms.
"I'd go back just to see how it would be," said Samuel Newby, a senior at Eastern High School. "Just to say I did it. And plus, I kind of learn better; I'm a hands-on learner, and I feel like that goes for most people who attend school regularly."
Pollio said, "We'll give it another week of looking at the data and then most likely, sometime next week, we'll have a special board meeting to discuss options."
After looking at the latest COVID-19 trends, Pollio members of the Board of Education will vote to decide if students will continue with nontraditional instruction or return to in-person learning.
"That is guiding our decision," he said. "(That) doesn't mean it's our sole decision, but it is definitely guiding."
If the board votes in favor of in-person learning, the superintendent said there will still be a virtual option.
"It will be the parent's option whether they come back to school or whether they keep their child at home," Pollio said.
The president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, Brent McKim, said there's also a lot of concern from teachers.
"I think it's natural to be nervous and worried about that, but we are working in partnership with the district to find ways to make it a safe as possible," McKim added.
Parents like Christopher Byrd appreciate the district providing multiple options.
"Not everybody has the ability to keep their child at home," he said. "Some parents gotta go to work; some parents can work at home."
