LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will begin vaccinating employees for COVID-19 on Jan. 22 at Broadbent Arena, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said during a forum Thursday night.
The district will begin with elementary school employees and will go in alphabetical order by school name, said Pollio, who expects 1,200 staffers to receive the first dose of the vaccine per day.
"Hopefully, Feb. 1 we will have all of our school-based employees with their vaccine," Pollio said during the forum.
Pollio's announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky's K-12 educators who agreed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should receive their first dose by the end of the first week of February. That would allow educators to receive their second dose of the vaccine within the first few weeks of March.
A presentation from a recent Jefferson County Board of Education meeting shows 12,884 JCPS employees asked to receive the vaccine compared to 1,900 who declined in response to a district survey. Renee Murphy, JCPS' communications director, said about 3,500 employees did not respond to the district’s survey. They were officially listed as declining a vaccine, according to the board of education's presentation.
According to Toni Konz Tatman with the Kentucky Department of Education, 82,158 public and private school educators and support staff members had requested a vaccination as of Jan. 5.
This story will be updated.
