LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School hosted its annual Showcase of Schools at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday.
The 2023-24 school year will be the first under the district's new School Choice Plan, also known as the Student Assignment Plan, which alters how students are assigned to schools.
District officials said the event is especially important for families with students entering kindergarten, sixth or ninth grade "because their 'home school' boundary may have changed or they may have more options."
"I think that Seneca has grown and overcome many challenges and we have developed and really showcased our school to be a school where lots of kids come out succeeding and really proven themselves worthy," Seneca High School student Cameron Austin said.
Students and parents learned about what each school had to offer through the 165 booths.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.