LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools says it's hired a record number of teachers of color.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says it's important to have a diverse teaching staff, so students can see themselves in their teachers.
JCPS says it wants to have at least 51% of its teachers be of color. The district is on its way with a record number of teachers of color with more than 1,100 on staff. There's also now a record number of black men in the classrooms at 213.
Of the hundreds of new teachers hired this school year, JCPS says 20% are of color. But the district says it's not just about hiring these teachers but also retaining them in their positions.
Dr. Pollio says JCPS has certain programs and mentorships available for these teachers, which he says is working as the turnover rate for black teachers has been cut in half. He says the entire diversity initiative is backed by research.
"Every black student who has one black teacher, it lowers their drop out rate and increases their desire to go to college and increases their likelihood of enrolling in college," says Pollio.
The work for more diversity started last year as part of JCPS' first racial equity plan. The district is using partnerships with U of L and Simmons College to help bring in new teachers.
JCPS says it currently has more than 70 teacher openings and has plans to continue to make classrooms more diverse and cut down on the racial disparity in the district.
