LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's graduation season and while many high school seniors have plans for the fall, some are still weighing their options.
Gov. Andy Beshear invited students to a signing day Saturday at the Kentucky International Center called "Everybody Counts."
It was free for graduating Jefferson County Public Schools seniors and many could leave with a career offer from participating business partners and scholarships.
It's a way for students to see options outside of college and for them to network. The ultimate goal is to create a positive pathway after school ends.
"Sometimes students graduate from high school and don't know exactly what they want to do but I would encourage to not be in a rush but also to understand the urgency in it so just be mindful of that, explore all options that would be available to them," Deonte Hollowell, director of African American Studies at Spalding University, said.
Some of the business partners on hand included Kroger, GE Appliances, UPS and Ford.
