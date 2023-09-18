LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students created artwork to make the Smoketown neighborhood more beautiful and celebrate community pride.
Eighteen banners were unveiled featuring six different designs around the neighborhood. The artwork was designed by students from Meyzeek Middle School in coordination with the Smoketown Neighborhood Anti-Violence Coalition.
The coalition said pride in the community is the first step to getting rid of violence.
"We're really proud of the way the banners turned out but we're even more proud we're able to bring to life a project that residents from Smoketown have bene talking about for years and they've been able to sit on the Smoketown Anti-Violence Coalition to help bring this project to life," said Joe Newland, community outreach manager at Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
The coalition has also installed lights in alleys and started a Student Watch Program to make sure students get to and from school safely.
