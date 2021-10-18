LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "test-to-stay" program approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education last week has started.
The new program, which took effect Monday, gives JCPS students the option to skip a mandatory quarantine after coming in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The hope is to reduce the number of students forced to quarantine.
The "test-to-stay" program is voluntary for students and employees who have not taken COVID-19 vaccines, which are available for anyone 12 and older. The program’s goals, according to the district, include minimizing absences related to COVID-19 quarantines and lessening the burden of quarantines on students, families and staff.
The district's "test-to-stay" program allows unvaccinated asymptomatic students and staff to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for seven days after possible exposure to someone diagnosed with the coronavirus, rather than the 10 days in quarantine currently required after such exposures.
Participants in the JCPS "test-to-stay" program must test negative for COVID-19 before they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities or ride school buses following close contacts with anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 tests will be provided free at district middle schools, high schools and other locations Sundays through Thursdays. There are 50 locations across the district. Participants can obtain tests through medical providers at their own expense.
Students and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who have been infected within the previous 90 days do not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms or have been ordered to quarantine by health professionals.
A similar "test-to-play" program takes effect Nov. 1. It will require students who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing at their schools and test negative for the coronavirus before they can play.
If students miss regular testing dates at their schools, they can get tested at one of the district's other testing locations after school.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.