LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will update families and employees on its plan for reopening classrooms to in-person instruction during a virtual town hall Thursday evening.
The town hall begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will air on the school district's YouTube channel.
"This event is a great opportunity for our families and employees to learn more about what it will look like when our schools reopen," the district said in a news release.
Officials with the school district will provide a text line at the outset of the town hall for community members to submit any questions they may have.
The town hall comes just two days after Superintendent Marty Pollio said JCPS could begin reopening elementary classrooms by the third week of March — after teachers and staff at those schools are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Middle and high schools could reopen the week of April 5, according to Pollio, who said vaccinations for those staff members should be complete days before spring break begins March 29.
Pollio on Tuesday did not offer proposed dates to begin classroom instruction at JCPS, and the ultimate reopening decision will rest with the Jefferson County Board of Education.
