LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools and the Jefferson County Teachers Association have reached an agreement on resuming in-person instruction at Kentucky’s largest school district if authorized by the school board, JCTA announced to its members Monday.
The deal comes the day before the Jefferson County Board of Education is scheduled Tuesday to discuss updates on the district’s proposed reopening plan and the vaccination schedule for more than 13,000 employees and contractors who have received their initial doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine calls for a 28-day wait before administering a follow-up booster, and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told members of the school board last week that a staggered reopening could begin with elementary schools in mid-March pending their approval.
“The District and the Association agree that in-person learning can better address the learning, growth, and development of young people than virtual learning and share the goal of returning to in-person learning for JCPS students as soon as safely and efficiently possible,” the memorandum of understanding says.
“The District and the Association also agree that employees must have confidence in the safety and efficiency of their sites’ reopening plans and of the District’s commitment to support these plans. Further, the District and the Association agree that every reasonable care must be taken to protect the safety of students and staff.”
JCTA leaders negotiated the agreement with district administrators this weekend and the deal was approved without dissent by the union’s board of directors, according to a message sent to JCTA members Monday.
The deal creates a series of committees tasked with reviewing reopening plans.
Collaborative reopening committees will be created at every school to review each site’s reopening strategy, solicit feedback from staff, address issues raised by staff, ensure reopening plans are consistent with commitments to racial equity and continue monitoring circumstances as buildings resume in-person instruction.
A district collaborative reopening committee will solicit and respond to staff feedback, assure compliance with district and site reopening plans, respond to issues related to resuming in-person instruction, ensure the district’s reopening strategy is consistent with its commitment to racial equity and continue monitoring the district’s resumption of in-person instruction.
The memorandum also calls for the district to allow employees to teach from home if they are primary caregivers for people vulnerable to COVID-19 and to provide accommodations for teachers who have requested vaccinations but not received them yet.
Teachers who take on extra responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years will be paid at their hourly rates, and the district committed to finding volunteers for such tasks first. Teachers will not be assigned janitorial duties, and the district committed to providing funding, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and custodial services for schools.
JCPS also agreed to review and “reasonably address” ventilation issues in classrooms and other work areas.
The agreement also comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Friday on school operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest CDC guidance says schools should implement mitigation strategies like social distancing, masking and hand hygiene to limit risk inside buildings during classroom instruction. Vaccinating teachers and staff is not a prerequisite for reopening classrooms in the CDC guidance, but Kentucky is on pace to have that completed in March.
State and local health officials previously told the school board that JCPS could safely resume in-person instruction with a combination of staff vaccinations and mitigation measures taken inside schools.
The new CDC guidance also offers recommendations on learning modes and extracurricular activities based on local COVID-19 transmission rates.
Districts should reduce attendance or transition to hybrid learning modes and only hold outdoor sports and extracurricular activities in areas with substantial coronavirus transmission, defined in the guidance as areas with between 50 and 99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents every week and testing positivity rates between 8% and 9.9%. In areas with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per week and testing positivity rates at or above 10%, the CDC guidance recommends that elementary schools transition to hybrid instruction, middle and high schools move to remote learning, and districts hold sports and extracurricular activities virtually.
While Jefferson County is considered an area of high COVID-19 transmission based on CDC guidance, it’s nearly out of the highest state category for community spread with an incidence rate Sunday of 27.8 new cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day average.
Counties reach Kentucky’s “red zone” for COVID-19 transmission with incidence rates of 25 or more. Jefferson County has been red on the state’s color-coded map since October, and state guidance calls for districts in such counties to implement aggressive hybrid learning models or consider moving to remote instruction.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said the state’s guidance on school operations would be “significantly” relaxed as school teachers and staff get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
This story will be updated.
