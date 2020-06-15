LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College has announced a new scholarship to promote diversity in its student body.
The Open Doors Diversity Scholarship will provide a last dollar-in scholarship opportunity for underrepresented minority students. Any first-time student, freshman or transfer student who is a member of an underrepresented minority population can apply.
The scholarship will cover tuition for up to 30 credit hours and will be applicable to the 2020-21 school year.
To qualify for the Open Doors Diversity Scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:
- First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer
- Identify as a member of an Underrepresented Minority population (The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education defines Underrepresented Minority (URM) as students who categorized themselves as a) Hispanic or Latino, b) American Indian or Alaska Native, c) Black or African American, d) Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or e) Two or more Races.
- Federal Financial Aid eligible – must complete FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process
- Degree-Seeking – visiting and non-degree seeking students are ineligible
- Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours
Scholarship recipients must maintain a 2.0 GPA to renew for the Spring 2021 semester.
