FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said.
The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky’s gains tied for second best in the nation, the council said, citing a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
The report shows that Kentucky "is leading the pack in increasing college completion rates, and that is a testament to our campuses’ and state leaders’ dedication to ensuring every Kentuckian has access to the resources they need to succeed — regardless of income or background,” said Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson.
