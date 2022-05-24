LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jamie Albritton, a music specialist at Norton Elementary School on Brownsboro Road in east Louisville, gave a writing assignment to her students.
Most kids wrote songs about family members, loved ones and lots of other things. But third-grader Lila Andrews was struggling with what to write about. She was hungry, so just she decided to write about mac & cheese.
We are continuing our song writing projects. This time students had free choice on topics and style. This @JCPSKY @NortonCougars 3rd grader may have just written a hit jingle for @kraftmacncheese Check it out! It’s fantastic! @usasong @littlekidsrock @NortonPrincipal pic.twitter.com/1whLVc9GoU— Norton Elementary Music (@NortonElemMusic) March 8, 2022
She performed the song for her classmates in March. Albritton asked her if he could tweet the video and tag Kraft. He did, and Kraft responded by surprising her Tuesday with a recording contract along with some other Kraft goodies, including a bedazzled macaroni jacket, a blue ukulele and some mac & cheese, of course.
"I was like 'What? Is this actually real or am I just dreaming?'" Lila said.
She was also taken by limo to a Louisville recording studio to record her song, which will hopefully be available for streaming sometime soon.
Lila was surprised but really cheesed it up for the cameras, signing autographs and performing her song for the crowd.
