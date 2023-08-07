LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) parents are worried about scheduling conflicts with the district's new school start times, so city leaders are asking employers to be flexible.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg signed a resolution Monday afternoon asking Jefferson County businesses to work with employees impacted by the changes.
"It's critical that in moments of transition like this we give employees the flexibility and understanding they need to make this adjustment," Greenberg said.
JCPS is staggering start times this school year to address a bus driver shortage and attendance issues. The state's largest school district reported nearly 20,000 students showed up late to school last year because of the problem.
School start times now range from 7:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Parents have concerns about the change because of conflicts with their own work schedules.
"Anytime we have change, sometimes that comes with criticism and concern," said Councilman Jecorey Arthur, D-4. "A concern that I heard from constituents that we serve is that they were worried about how the new schedules would impact them, how it would impact working families."
The city pushed ahead with the resolution, hoping businesses will allow those parents to have some flexibility. The resolution isn't binding in any way, it's just an official suggestion.
Businesses are not required to accommodate workers impacted by the new start times.
Starting Aug. 7, JCPS families can call (502) 485-7433 to get information about their child's current, assigned school bus and bus stop.
