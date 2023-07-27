LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For thousands of students in Louisville, school begins in less than two weeks.
Jefferson County Public Schools kicks off the first day of classes Aug. 9. With the new school year, there are several changes including staggered start/end times.
"Most of our schools are changing start times," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Thursday. "So it's very important that, first and foremost, parents know their start time and make sure that they either call their school or go online to our 'Back To School' homepage, which we have the back to school times for all our schools."
The new start times create a staggered system ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for K-12 students. Dismissals are also staggered from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Two of the early childhood centers run from 10:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Previously, the district operated with two start times for K-12 students.
"This changes a lot of things for a lot of people but it's what's best for kids," said Pollio.
He said the change in start times will help alleviate the bus driver shortage. The school board approved this new plan in March. This will be the first school year it's implemented.
"Yes it's a huge change, and I know there are many inconveniences for families but in the end we know that there can't be anything more important than getting to school on time, getting our kids on time to school, making sure we maximize every instructional minute, and that is what we have to make sure we value most," said Pollio.
This new plan cuts down on the number of bus routes that are needed by more than 100. Pollio said this is the first time in several years the district has more bus drivers than bus routes, but JCPS is still looking to hire more drivers.
Earlier this week, JCPS released its information on bus routes for this upcoming school year. For detailed information about the transportation plan, click here.
