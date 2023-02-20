LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has proposed staggering start times to begin next school year, however the plan has received mixed feelings not only from parents, but staff as well.
The plan includes start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
Marvin Sweat is an instructor's assistant at a JCPS school, he is also the sole caregiver for his grandson, who is mentally and physically disabled, and attends JCPS.
If the proposal passed, Sweat would start and end school over an hour later than his grandson.
"I don't know what to do at this point," Sweat said. "My intent to come to JCPS was to have that schedule work out for both of us so I have time to take care of him and meet his needs."
Sweat hopes there is room for changes to the proposal.
"If something isn't worked out, I'm not going to be able to do it at all," Sweat said.
Cassie Lyles, a representative for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA), said the overall feeling on the proposal is mixed from teachers.
"We're all over the place because every situation is very different," Lyles said.
Lyles said the union contract only sets the number of hours worked, not start and end times. It will be up to the Board of Education to make the final call. She said the union and district are working to find solutions to many concerns already voiced.
"I think conversations are ongoing as to how we are going to try and help make this better, but the district has committed to us to make sure people are taken care of," Lyles said.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio echoed that the district is committed to working with the union and accommodating school transfers that work best for staff.
"We will work with JCTA and our other union partners with employees to make sure that they get to a start time that is more conducive for their individual needs," Pollio said during a virtual information session held Monday night.
Sweat, who is not a member of JCTA, said he has considered transferring schools to one that matches his grandson's start and end time, but it is difficult to leave a school he loves.
"That's going to be (a) tough thing to go through, try and start over at new school again," he said. "I can do that, it's just if I don't transfer I can't take care of my own kid."
