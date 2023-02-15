LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Marty Pollio making changes to the start times at district schools the only solution to what's become a big problem.
Pollio outlined the school district's proposal for nine different school start times at a press conference Wednesday. Right now, middle and high school instruction starts at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m.
Pollio said around 20,000 students have lost instruction time because of bus issues, adding up to nearly 3 million minutes of lost instruction time. The time of instruction missed ranges from 15 minutes to two hours.
"These nine start times completely solve our issues around transportation," Pollio said. "We have to do something different. Doing nothing means we would end up with the same problems next year and quite possibly a worse situation next year."
The district hopes new start times will solve chronic absenteeism and reduce the number of bus routes, which could also cut down on delays as it deals with bus driver shortages. The school district educates around 96,000 students annually.
Under its new proposal, JCPS can cut its bus routes from over 700 to an estimated 600. The school district has around 650 bus drivers, which would provide coverage to drivers who are off or sick if that number of drivers is retained next year.
"Kids will get to school an average 14 minutes before the start of school and they will leave at the latest 14 minutes after school," Pollio said. "We will eliminate all of our triple runs, (and) most if not all our double runs will be eliminated."
Another reason the district supports staggering start times, is to allow older students to start later. Pollio said research shows students grades six through 12 have better academic outcomes when starting school later.
However, a number of middle and high schools will continue to begin their day at 7:40 a.m. if the plan is approved.
Pollio said magnet schools have an earlier start time, while a majority of reside and AIS schools will have a later start time to help maximize attendance.
"Middle and high magnets and choice, you know those that are saying 'I've got to apply to go there,' a parent will know that's an earlier start time," Pollio said. "If I don't want that for my child, I can go to one of the resides school."
Chronic absenteeism — students miss 18 or more school days a year — is another factor the district hopes to address allowing its highest needs students to start school later.
A majority of the schools would start at 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m. Pollio said schools' bus routes that start at those times depend on depot runs.
"We wanted middle and high to be at 7:40 or 8:40," Pollio said. "We wanted 9:40, you know, the depot run for elementary. We really want elementary and middle and high schools to not be switching buses at a depot at the same time."
Schools with start times in between the main three times (8:00, 8:10, 9:00, 9:10, 9:30) have direct routes to school.
In addition to the varying start times, JCPS wanted to make sure all elementary school "clusters" have different start times. "Clusters" are groups of four to eight elementary schools located within a specific geographic area. A child is guaranteed a seat at one of the schools in their designated cluster, which is determined by home address.
Students who attend early childhood at a JCPS early childhood center will start at 10:40 a.m. If a child attends early childhood at a school site, that child will begin the same time as the school. For example if a child attends early childhood at Norton Commons Elementary, that child will start at 8:40 a.m., Norton Common's start time.
Pollio also warned its the only option before they consider eliminating routes or transportation services.
"It is solving the problem that we need to have solved," Pollio said.
The district will be taking feedback on the plan. It hopes to submit it for board review by late March.
To submit feedback, click here. To learn more about the proposal, click here.
