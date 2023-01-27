LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times.
He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school.
"We continue to work on developing start time changes to our schools," Pollio said. "I've said it often, we are one of the few districts in the United States, if the only large district, that has two start times: 7:40 for middle and high, 9:05 for elementary school."
The superintendent said proposals will soon be sent out across the district to gather feedback from staff and families.
He said the current bell schedule makes JCPS transportation issues worse, and the new plans include a goal to get to 600 bus routes with 650 drivers.
The district has dealt with bus driver shortages since the start of the 2022-23 school year. The shortage in drivers has caused bus routes to be delayed. Because of that, JCPS rolled out a transportation dashboard in August 2022 to provide up-to-date bus route information for parents.
