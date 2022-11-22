LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools still needs 73 more bus drivers for the district as it deals with bus driver sick days mounting.
Since the start of the school year, there have been dozens of drivers calling out sick.
Data obtained by WDRB News shows the number of sick days that bus drivers used each week since the start of the school year.
Since October, bus drivers used more than 100 sick days each week, with the highest in late October at 194 sick days.
The district said that has added to the bus driver shortage, causing some unexpected delays getting students to and from school.
The next JCPS bus driver training class is scheduled for mid-December. JCPS said 14 people are testing to get their bus driving permits at the end of the month, which must be done before they can start taking the JCPS training.
If interested in a job as a JCPS bus driver, click here. Pay starts at $20 an hour, with bonuses and benefits available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.