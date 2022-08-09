LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS students return to school on Aug. 10, but the district still needs to hire dozens of bus drivers to cover all the routes, so some students will be late.
As of Wednesday, the district knows there will be no coverage for about 50 routes. Those routes will be delayed for pick up and drop off -- anywhere from 15 minutes to 90 minutes.
Last week, the district said about 75 routes needed coverage so progress has been made but there won't be enough drivers to cover all the routes in time for the first day of school.
In an effort to keep parents up to date on bus delays this school year, the district has launched a Bus Delay Dashboard on its website. It will be updated weekly and will show the delay for a student's bus for the entire week.
For example, if the length of delay shows 30 minutes and your child is typically picked up at 6 a.m., that time will shift to 6:30. The district will also continue using its bus call center for the first week of school for parents who have questions. The number for the call center is 502-485-RIDE (7433).
Officials with the JCPS Transportation Department know the delays are frustrating but hope to fill driver openings quickly and not have to use the delay dashboard the entire school year.
"We'd love to get rid of it," said JCPS Transportation Executive Director Marcus Dobbs.
More than 100 people applied for the open bus driver positions during a hiring blitz in late July.
JCPS says it has about 50 potential bus drivers going through the training process and another 40 in the application process.
"Unfortunately, the process to hire a new driver is a little lengthy," Dobbs said. "It takes a little while from the time a driver actually puts in their application with all the steps and everything they must go through. It takes about a month and a half to get a driver trained."
You can find the Bus Delay Dashboard on the JCPS website under the Back to School section.
JCPS officials say if you're able to drive your student to school, it will be a big help.
As always, be patient and kind especially during the first couple weeks of school.
