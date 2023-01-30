LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district believes it's time for a schedule change.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the school district plans to roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times.
JCPS high schools start the day at 7:40 a.m., followed by elementary schools at 9:05 a.m. Pollio believes the changing the time could eliminate transportation issues.
In the next few weeks, Pollio will share his proposal to change school start times.
"We continue to work on developing start time changes to our schools," Pollio said. "I've said it often, we are one of the few districts in the United States, if the only large district that has two start times."
Linda Duncan, a retired educator who represents District 5 on the school board, believes parents will have a lot to say about the proposed time changes.
"I worry about the impact it's going to have on those kind of things," Duncan said. "I think it's very important to hear their voices and try and accommodate and make adjustments where we can."
Duncan is also a concerned grandparent.
"My daughter drives our kids to middle school, high school and elementary," Duncan said.
Last week, Pollio said the current bell schedule makes JCPS transportation issues worse, and the new plans include a goal to get to 600 bus routes with 650 drivers.
The district has dealt with bus driver shortages since the start of the 2022-23 school year. The shortage in drivers has caused bus routes to be delayed. Because of that, JCPS rolled out a transportation dashboard in August 2022 to provide up-to-date bus route information for parents.
"7:40 for middle and high, 9:05 for elementary school, that exacerbates our transportation problems and we've got to make changes," Pollio said.
John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, the union that represents JCPS mechanics and bus drivers, wants more details.
"I understand they're trying to do it because the shortage of bus drivers, not sure it will work," Stovall said. "It may work out for the drivers a little bit better. But until we actually see the plan in place, I don't know."
The school district plans to use focus groups and town hall meetings to get feedback.
