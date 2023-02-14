LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is considering a plan that includes nine different school start times across the district.
A proposal was shared with teachers Tuesday, according to documents obtained by WDRB News.
The plan includes start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. It's not specific to certain grade levels or buildings. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
The school day would end anywhere between 2:30 p.m. to as late as 5:20 p.m. for a few schools.
Right now, middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m. Elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m.
The district has been expected to release the proposal this week, and plans to gather feedback before making a final decision. A district spokesperson said a JCPS School Start Times proposal website would be posted Wednesday morning that will include an area for providing feedback.
WDRB obtained a copy of the proposed times for each school from a district source:
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has said school start times have to change.
"The research is clear on it," he said. "When we have young people, adolescents, six through 12, starting school at 7:40, catching a bus at six in the morning, it is not healthy for students' mental health. It is not healthy for their attendance. It negatively impacts them in many ways."
The district hopes new start times will solve chronic absenteeism, and reduce the number of bus routes which could also cut down on delays as it deals with bus driver shortages.
Pollio has said JCPS is behind the curve when it comes to start times, and changing them is something that "should have been done 10 to 15 years ago."
If the JCPS Board of Education votes to approve the proposal, the new times would start next school year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.