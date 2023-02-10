LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times.
The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and high school start times will be pushed back by at least an hour. Right now, they start at 7:40 p.m. Elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m.
The district hopes new start times will solve chronic absenteeism, and reduce the number of bus routes which could also cut down on delays as it deals with bus driver shortages.
Pollio has said JCPS is behind the curve when it comes to start times, and changing them is something that "should have been done 10 to 15 years ago." He also said there will be town hall meetings later this month about the plan and, if the board votes to approve it, the new times would start next school year.
