LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) parents are expected to find out bus stop times and locations by Monday.
The state's largest school district is expected to release bus routes ahead of the 2023-24 school year. Parents will be able to visit JCPS's bus finder portal, add their street address and the school their child is attending to find out the bus location and time.
Starting this school year, JCPS will have eight start times designed to help with the bus driver shortage and thousands of students arriving late to school each day. The plan is expected to cut the number of bus routes from more than 730 to approximately 600.
To visit the bus finder, click here.
