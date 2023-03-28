LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to approve a proposal to change start times for many of Louisville's public schools.
The board voted to approve the proposal 6-1, with board member Linda Duncan voting against, during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has said the new start times will help the district with a bus driver shortage and chronic absenteeism.
Right now, middle and high school instruction starts at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m. The plan includes nine different start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
Below is the layout of the JCPS proposal:
Students arriving or staying late can put a burden on staff at schools around the district. JCPS believes that burden will be alleviated with its start time proposal.
Pollio said the proposal can fix the problem because staggering start and end times will decrease the number of bus routes. Under the new proposal, the district can cut down to 600 bus routes and retain its current 650 bus drivers.
JCPS reports students have missed a total of three million instructional minutes due to bus delay this academic year.
The proposal has had mixed reaction across the board.
During a meeting last month, board member Linda Duncan shared some concern with the plan, pointing out some elementary school students will start earlier and walk to bus stops while it's dark in the morning. Board of Education president Diane Porter shared concerns she's heard, related to working parents getting their children to school.
In February, Teamsters Local 783, the union that represents bus drivers, shared their support for the proposal, calling it a step in the right direction.
Cassie Lyles, a representative for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA), said the overall feeling on the proposal is mixed from teachers.
"We're all over the place because every situation is very different," Lyles told WDRB News in February.
Since the proposal has been approved by the school board, the new start times are expected to begin in August with the 2023-24 school year.
