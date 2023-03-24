LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County School Board will vote Tuesday on a proposal that would change start times for many of Louisville's public schools.
Tuesday's meeting will address a proposal that's been on the agenda for months. New start times would help the Jefferson County Public Schools with its bus driver shortage and chronic absenteeism.
Right now, middle and high school instruction starts at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m. The plan includes start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
Below is the layout of the JCPS proposal:
If the proposal is not passed, Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district would have more than 800 bus routes next school year, because additional routes are needed as the district implements its new student assignment plan.
