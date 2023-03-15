LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County School Board could vote on the district's plan to alter start times for many schools at its next meeting March 28.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said this week it's also possible a special meeting could be called to address the proposal, which calls for nine different school start times across the district. Students arriving or staying late can put a burden on staff at schools around the district. JCPS believes that burden will be alleviated with its start time proposal.
Right now, middle and high school instruction starts at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m. The plan includes start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. to as late as 10:40 a.m. Most schools would start at either 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:40 a.m.
Below is the layout of the JCPS proposal:
"We've had a few schools that have had a collective disagreement, but, for the most part, I feel confident that the majority of the community sees we have a real issue of getting kids to school, and it's not going to get any better," Pollio said. "We're going to have to all pitch in and say, 'It may not be the best scenario for me personally, but, in the end, it is going to improve outcomes for kids,'"
The new times would start in August if the proposal is approved by the board.
If the proposal is not passed, Pollio said the district would have more than 800 bus routes next school year, because additional routes are needed as the district implements its new student assignment plan.
