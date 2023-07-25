LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several parents have expressed concern about bus routes and start times for the upcoming JCPS school year, and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed some of those concerns Tuesday morning.
Flanked by JCPS Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins at a news briefing Tuesday morning, Pollio said the new routes and start times will reduce the amount of time kids are on buses and will ensure they get to class on time.
JCPS admits there were numerous problems getting kids to class on time last year, but Pollio said this year will be different, now that routes have been reduced to about 600 from 730. And with staggered start times, bus drivers won’t have to cover double or triple routes.
JCPS launched its Bus Finder web portal on Monday. Parents just type in their address and child's school to find out the pick up and drop off times and school bus stop location.
WDRB has received several frustrated messages from parents saying it looks like some students will actually be on the bus longer than last year.
Pollio said that can't be avoided, based on the sheer number of students.
"There is no doubt, we have thousands of kids who are coming to compounds and have to switch to multiple buses. That's a choice that families make, and if they make that, it is going to be a little bit longer before they get home. But what we don't want our kids to get into school at 6:30 a.m. and sitting at school until 6 p.m. like we did last year."
Superintendent Pollio says officials expect a "learning curve," and noted that 5- and 6-year-olds present the most transportation challenges
If you find a discrepancy or a glitch in the bus finder website JCPS officials want you to let them know by completing the discrepancy form online.
JCPS classes resume on Aug. 9.
