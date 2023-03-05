LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are nearly 20 Jefferson County Public Schools without or with partial power after the severe storms that swept through the Louisville area Friday afternoon.
In a press conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg, JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said it was initially 40 schools that didn't have or only had partial electricity.
Around 2:30 p.m., Callahan said the number of schools was 21 but then 30 minutes later she said it was down to 19.
"If we are unable to have school tomorrow, we will let families and the community know as son as we have that answer," Callahan said.
There are also 44 school campuses that have trees or large limbs down. One school has broken windows that have been boarded up and there are power lines down on or near three campuses.
The only flooding that took place was in two schools in one room each.
"We are extremely thankful and grateful that flooding damage and the damage in general is not even worse than it could be right now," Callahan said.
There are also 25 schools that don't currently have internet access.
"If we cannot safely have school tomorrow, we will not," Callahan said. "If we can get everything back online and make sure there is no severe damage and nothing that would be a safety issue to our more than 96,000 students and 17,000 staff members, then we will do that."
It's currently unknown exactly what schools are still without or have partial power.
Bullitt County Schools also has not made a decision on if school will be held Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon they said electric companies are currently working to get power restored.
This story will be updated.
