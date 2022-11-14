LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground for children of all abilities opened at the Kentucky School for the Blind.
The accessible playground was the idea of fourth grade student Anthony Brettnacher, who got to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Brettnacher asked for a new playground at the school, so he could play with his friends.
The playground features wheelchair ramps, chimes and a drum for auditory stimulation, an overhead shade to help students with albinism and a group see-saw.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.