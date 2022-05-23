LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teachers at Oldham County Schools can expect a pay raise in 2023.
Once the budget is finalized, teachers should receive a 3% increase in pay.
Originally, teachers were asking for a 6% increase due to inflation and taking on more tasks the last few years.
The board met in the middle and approved a 3% raise on Monday. Members said after reviewing the state legislative budget session and seeing what the district is getting, it's the best raise for teachers and staff.
An increase in state funding will cover a step up in the salary scale for Oldham County teachers.
The district will then cover the teachers' 3% raise. This is expected to cost $2.4 million.
Board member Suzanna Hundley said with what the state provided, it's the best they could manage.
"I continue to push back and please write our legislators about how the SEEK funding is done and calculated in our state because our county always ends up on the short end of that stick," Hundley said.
Oldham County Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford also said if the state fully funded transportation, that could've helped with salary increases.
The state covers 70% of transportation costs and Oldham County pays 30% out of pocket.
Final approval of the 2023 budget will take place in the fall.
