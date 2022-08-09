LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage.
When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Doors will open for middle and high school car riders to enter schools beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Previously, the school day began at 8:45 a.m. and ended at 3:35 p.m.
Superintendent Jason Radford said some students will be getting to school late because of delayed buses, so changing the start times should help.
The district said its plan hinges on the bus driver shortage situation and how that could change. OCS is hopeful that increased pay and other benefits for drivers will help fill the vacancies, and possibly lead to switching the schedules back.
The start times for elementary school remain the same. They remain at 7:40 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.
