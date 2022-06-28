LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shortage of school bus drivers has prompted one local school district to change its start times.
Oldham County Schools says the district is adjusting its start and end times for its middle and high schools by 15 minutes. When school returns this fall, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Doors will open for middle and high school car riders to enter schools beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Previously, the school day began at 8:45 a.m. and ended at 3:35 p.m.
"Several students at several different campuses at the middle school and high school level were arriving late to school for multiple reasons,” said OCS Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford.
The decision was made, "in an effort to reduce the number of late buses arriving to school due to the shortage of bus drivers in recent years." Dr. Radford said many students weren't arriving until around 8:55 last spring because of delayed routes.
"That just impacted the school day and it put a strain on how we were operating," he said.
Th district said its plan hinges on the bus driver shortage situation and how that could change. OCS is hopeful that increased pay and other benefits for drivers will help fill the vacancies, and possibly lead to switching the schedules back.
“If we improve in other areas this will be a short-term solution,” Radford mentioned.
The start and dismissal times for elementary school will not be affected. They remain at 7:40 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.
"We recognize that these changes will require adjustments from students, staff, families and the community," the district said, in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding in our efforts to ensure students arrive in time for the start of each school day."
