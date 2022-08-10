CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Oldham County Schools headed back to class Wednesday.
The Oldham County school district consists of a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school, a career center and a center for the arts and community education.
Student enrollment in preschool through 12th grade has been holding steady at nearly 12,400 for the past several years.
Oldham County elementary schools start at 7:40 a.m. But a big change this year is a bus driver shortage led the middle and high schools to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some drivers may need to do double bus runs to get middle and high school students to school on-time.
Click here to access bus route information (Make sure you have your student's ID number).
Parents, if you requested transportation and it's not showing the route information in e-Link, you need to call your child's school.
For other issues, like a bus not showing up, call the transportation office at 502-222-9337.
