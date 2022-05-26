LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toy gun caused commotion at Ballard High School Wednesday.
The school sent a letter to parents after the incident involving a toy gun. JCPS says a student at Ballard reported seeing what appeared to be a weapon inside another student's backpack.
JCPS security and police were called, and found the item in question was a toy called a "splat gun."
Ballard officials commend the student for speaking up and encourage all students to say something if they see something.
