LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022.
In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Saint Francis Of Assisi School within the Archdiocese of Louisville and Frankfort High School within the Frankfort Independent School District are among the 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools.
The seven Kentucky schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:
- Saint Francis Of Assisi School, Archdiocese of Louisville
- Frankfort High School, Frankfort Independent School District
- Fancy Farm Elementary School, Graves County School District
- Samuel Woodfill Elementary School, Fort Thomas Independent School District
- Cairo Elementary School, Henderson County School District
- Saint Therese School, Diocese of Covington
- Longbranch Elementary School, Boone County School District
Cardona said each honoree should be applauded for creating vibrant school communities where students can learn, grow and reach their potential.
"As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children.," she said in a news release. "Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives."
Ten schools in Indiana were named National Blue Ribbon Schools:
- Fred H. Croninger Elementary School, Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Eagle Elementary School, Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Brentwood Elementary School, Plainfield Community School Corporation
- Northwestern Senior High School, Northwestern School Corporation
- James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster
- Cathedral High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- Marion County – Christ The King Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- Central Elementary School, Valparaiso Community Schools
- Saint Paul Catholic School, Diocese of Gary
- David Turnham Education Center, North Spencer County School Corporation
National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
