LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scottsburg High School is the midst of a $5 million construction project with the goal of increasing the safety of students and staff.
The school was built in the late 1960s and opened in 1970. It has seen changes over the years with the addition of a media center, built about 15 years ago. The former agricultural learning building, now known as the East Wing, on the property has changed into extra classroom space.
The East Wing isn't connected to the primary school building, which means students have to walk to the building to attend.
The goal of the construction project is to bring all of the students together, under one roof, to eliminate security risks with people entering and exiting the building during the day.
“We just saw the need in recent years with the change in school safety and doing everything we can to protect our kids and staff. We want to limit the amount of time that are students are outside of the building," said Chris Routt, Scottsburg High School principal.
The project will add five new classrooms and two classrooms that will house the band and choir.
"In the late 90s we saw a shift in education and the safety needs of our kids," Routt said. "You used to be able to walk right into this campus and right into the lunch room as an adult. Now you have to get checked, you have to get screened in."
The East Wing building is going to be turned into an early learning center for 3 to 4-year-old students. They are currently running a pilot version of that program.
The construction started in October and is expected to be done in June to hopefully be ready for the 2023-24 school year.
