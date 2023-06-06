LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky will start offering college courses to the state's female prison in Oldham County, Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women.
People who have at least 12 months left to serve or 12 months before they're eligible for parole can apply. Simmons College, the only Historically Black college or university in Louisville, will offer an associate degree in general studies or religious studies, along with a bachelor's degree in sociology or business entrepreneurship.
The goal is to empower people in prison to seek a better future after they get out.
"Those that have stumbled, those that have erred but were willing to get their lives back on track in these amazing opportunities with a good job, waiting right now for just about everyone who was willing to take it," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
According to a news release, Kentucky recorded the lowest recidivism rate in its history at 27.15% last week.
Simmons College is currently offering courses at three state prisons. There are 150 inmates enrolled in classes.
The Department of Corrections already offers GED classes and career and technical education opportunities.
"The goal of the program is to empower justice-involved Kentuckians, remove workforce barriers, reduce recidivism, increase access to education and develop citizens with the capacity for independent, critical thinking," DOC Commissioner Cookie Crews said in a news release.
